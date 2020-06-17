Following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a furious debate has been raging over the treatment and more importantly, mistreatment of people in the Bollywood industry. There have been accusations being levelled far and wide against people in power abusing their status.

Now, there's outrage online over a Times Now discussion about harassment in Bollywood where Sajid Khan, Suhel Seth, and Vivek Agnihotri were invited to speak.

Last night, Times Now discussed harassment in Bollywood by inviting Sajid Khan and Suhel Seth. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/adtXtGrtI4 — Kunal Purohit (@kunalpurohit) June 16, 2020

Considering all 3 of them were accused by women of harassment in the past, this panel caused a lot of anger and outright disbelief at the unfortunate irony of it all.

TV is killing the satire industry — Dipanjan Sinha (@sinhadipanjan) June 16, 2020

They were perhaps trying to get the harassers POV as well for a balanced debate. Why do harassers harass?how do they always get away with it? What are the loopholes all harassers can exploit etc. Insightful. (obvious sacrcasm). — Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) June 16, 2020

Omg... What better way to talk about harassment than approaching the harassers!? — Astha (@Asthayi007) June 16, 2020

Means a lecture by Aasaa Raam Bapu on Women's Safety. — Altafnizami (@Altafnizami3) June 16, 2020

I just threw up a little 🤢 — Udita J (@UditaJ) June 16, 2020

The clownery — Sidika Sehgal (@Sidika08) June 16, 2020

Slow clap — Shilpa Sharma~ Bhosekar (@shilpa_bhosekar) June 16, 2020

What a joke — brijrajsingh (@brijrajsingh) June 16, 2020

Is this real?? — #Gandhigiri (@BandhuIndian) June 16, 2020

They have no remorse nor ethics — abdul (@abraw27) June 16, 2020

There's been an outpouring of anger against the decision to have these individuals on as panelists in a talk about harassment. Many felt the move wholly diminished their own past behaviour and contributed to selective public amnesia.