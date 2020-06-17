Following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a furious debate has been raging over the treatment and more importantly, mistreatment of people in the Bollywood industry. There have been accusations being levelled far and wide against people in power abusing their status.

Now, there's outrage online over a Times Now discussion about harassment in Bollywood where Sajid Khan, Suhel Seth, and Vivek Agnihotri were invited to speak. 

Considering all 3 of them were accused by women of harassment in the past, this panel caused a lot of anger and outright disbelief at the unfortunate irony of it all.

There's been an outpouring of anger against the decision to have these individuals on as panelists in a talk about harassment. Many felt the move wholly diminished their own past behaviour and contributed to selective public amnesia.