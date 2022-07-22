Koffee With Karan Season 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar last evening. After a feisty second episode that featured

The third episode ofstreamed on Disney+ Hotstar last evening. After a feisty second episode that featured Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor , the third episode saw refreshing chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu - the two biggest stars of Bollywood and Tollywood respectively. While Akshay has always ruled over Bollywood, Samantha won our hearts when she hyped her co-star, Nayanthara, on the show.

This happened when Karan Johar spoke on how difficult it is to produce and direct a multi-starrer movie in Bollywood. And Akshay Kumar agreed. But then Samantha brought a different perspective to the conversation and said how she enjoyed working with Kollywood's leading lady, Nayathara, on a movie together.



She addressed how she was constantly asked in every interview about her experience on working with another leading lady. She was also asked if there was any friction between the two. In a world adamant on pitting women together, Samantha said,



It was amazing. On the last day, we hugged each other and cried. We had a great time.



Samantha and Nayanthara were seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the Tamil rom-com saw a stellar performance by the two women.

The third episode ofsaw Akshay Kumar gracing the show for the fourth time while it was a debut for Samantha . And for her debut on the Koffee couch, Samantha did not disappoint. She was candid, badass, graceful, and at times, even left Karan Johar too stunned to speak. But this conversation made us love her even more.

At a time when women are always seen as enemies, Samantha gives us the best example of women supporting women and we are here for it. You can watch the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.



Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

Please note that all the images are from Koffee With Karan.