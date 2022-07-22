This happened when Karan Johar spoke on how difficult it is to produce and direct a multi-starrer movie in Bollywood. And Akshay Kumar agreed. But then Samantha brought a different perspective to the conversation and said how she enjoyed working with Kollywood's leading lady, Nayathara, on a movie together.
She addressed how she was constantly asked in every interview about her experience on working with another leading lady. She was also asked if there was any friction between the two. In a world adamant on pitting women together, Samantha said,
It was amazing. On the last day, we hugged each other and cried. We had a great time.
Samantha and Nayanthara were seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the Tamil rom-com saw a stellar performance by the two women.
At a time when women are always seen as enemies, Samantha gives us the best example of women supporting women and we are here for it. You can watch the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.
Please note that all the images are from Koffee With Karan.