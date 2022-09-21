Love is one of the best things to witness online because come on, you cannot tell us that watching two people coming together doesn’t melt your heart! Well, this inter-faith couple announcing their engagement on IG has so many people joyous over their union, and we’re here to celebrate it too.

Also, they’re giving us so many couple goals, it’s wild. I mean just look at their outfits and the glow on their faces!

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik have been together for several years and have been sharing their lovely journey together on their Instagram pages. In fact, a dreamy photoshoot of theirs had gotten a lot of attention back in 2019. It was something that left a lot of us wishing that we’d stumble into a New York love story too.

Here’s all the love that people showered the happy couple with.

Sending loads of love out to these two!