Sanjay Mishra is one of the most talented actors of the Hindi film industry, who has gifted us gems like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, and many others. And now he back with a comedy-drama, Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab, the trailer of which released today.

Starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role, the film focuses on the story of a character artist who has 499 films to his name and is searching for one last film, just so he can join the league of other famous actors, like Pran.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal as a writer and director who helps Sanjay land his 500th role.

While the story seems interesting, it is the starcast that has us really rooting for the film. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube. The film releases on March 6, 2020.