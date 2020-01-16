One of the most-awaited films of 2020, Love Aaj Kal 2's first look was shared by the lead actors, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The two actors unveiled the poster, along with the names of their characters - Veer and Zoe, played by Kartik and Sara respectively. 

Twitter can't get enough of this cute couple. 

Kartik and Sara's chemistry has already been observed off-screen, from their meet-cute via Ranveer Singh to their Insta-PDA. The two even shared adorable posts for each other on social media, after wrapping u the shoot for their film. 

View this post on Instagram

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻‍♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

We can't wait to watch them create magic on the big screen! 

The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow. 