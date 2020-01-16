One of the most-awaited films of 2020, Love Aaj Kal 2's first look was shared by the lead actors, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The two actors unveiled the poster, along with the names of their characters - Veer and Zoe, played by Kartik and Sara respectively.
Meet Veer and Zoe 👩❤️👨 🔜 Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland 🧚🏻♀️ #LoveAajKal 💕💋🌈 Trailer out tomorrow‼️🎈🙌🏻🤞🏻👀 @kartikaaryan @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan @wearewsf @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @randeephooda @ipritamofficial @_arushisharma
Twitter can't get enough of this cute couple.
Chor Bazaari 2.0 Can't wait.#LoveAajKal2— Sankit (@BuddhuSaMann) January 16, 2020
the most fascinating thing is @ipritamofficial and #imtiazali jodi is back again!!!!! what an outstanding music album was #loveaajkal, still mesmerize us❤ Can’t wait for #loveaajkal2 music— Tamzid Murshed Oopu (@Tamzid_Murshed) January 16, 2020
Super excited.....kartik sir— Shivangi Singh (Shivu) (@Shivangis07) 16 January 2020
Main kab se wait kar rahi thi iss movie ka #LoveAajKal2
Finally wo aane wala hai
Aap aur sara mam mere favourite ho... I'm very happy for you 🙂
All the best...❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️@TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKhan
Kartik and Sara's chemistry has already been observed off-screen, from their meet-cute via Ranveer Singh to their Insta-PDA. The two even shared adorable posts for each other on social media, after wrapping u the shoot for their film.
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
We can't wait to watch them create magic on the big screen!