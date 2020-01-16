One of the most-awaited films of 2020, Love Aaj Kal 2's first look was shared by the lead actors, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The two actors unveiled the poster, along with the names of their characters - Veer and Zoe, played by Kartik and Sara respectively.

the most fascinating thing is @ipritamofficial and #imtiazali jodi is back again!!!!! what an outstanding music album was #loveaajkal, still mesmerize us❤ Can’t wait for #loveaajkal2 music — Tamzid Murshed Oopu (@Tamzid_Murshed) January 16, 2020

Kartik and Sara's chemistry has already been observed off-screen, from their meet-cute via Ranveer Singh to their Insta-PDA. The two even shared adorable posts for each other on social media, after wrapping u the shoot for their film.

We can't wait to watch them create magic on the big screen!

The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.