If you've ever watched Schitt's Creek, the thought of Moira Rose being the Maya Sarabhai of the west must have crossed your mind at least once if not more.

With all their sass, their similarly eccentric persona and equally epic burns, we decided to put Maya Sarabhai's dialogues in Moira Rose's situation:

If you haven't watched Schitt's Creek already, we hope this bit of information is enough to get you hooked to this killer sitcom!

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal