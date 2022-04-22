Needless to mention, Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors in our film industry. From his captivating acting skills to his on-point dialogue delivery, the actor has delivered some brilliant movies in the last three decades.

From Gangs Of Wasseypur's Sardar Khan to The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari, the actor has time and again proved his versatility with a variety of roles. And today, we have compiled a list of the actor's highest-rated movies.

1. Satya - 8.3

With an intriguing storyline, this crime drama became an instant hit amongst the audience as soon as it was released. The movie bagged a number of awards, including six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. Needless to mention, it was one of the actor's finest movies.

2. Gangs Of Wasseypur - 8.2

This crime action drama, which is the first instalment of the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, redefined the actor's career. Revolving around the politics and vengeance between three crime families, the movie won a number of awards including Filmfare Awards for Best Movie and Best Actress.

3. 1971 - 8.2

Based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971, this war drama is one of the top-rated movies of the actor. At the 55th National Film Awards, the movie bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. With a number of soul-soothing songs and a heart-wrenching storyline, this movie is a treat to watch.

4. Sonchiriya - 8.0

As soon as the trailer of this movie was released, it took the audience back to the good old desi dacoit drama. This action drama, which presents a tale set in Chambal, features the actor as a dangerous dacoit. The movie even received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film in 2020 (along with Anubhav Sinha's Article 15). However, despite getting good reviews from the critics, this movie is one of the most underrated movies of the actor.

5. Special 26 - 8.0

With the right concoction of humour and suspense, this heist drama is considered one of the finest movies of that year. The movie is based on the opera house heist from 1987, where a group of people, posing as CBI officers, executed an income tax raid on a renowned jeweller. Manoj Bajpayee, who portrayed the role of CBI Officer Waseem Khan, gave a stellar performance in the movie.



6. Pinjar - 7.9

Based on Amrita Pritam's novel of the same title, this period drama is one of the finest movies of the actor. The movie, which is set at the time of the country's partition, showcases a heart-wrenching tale of how two families are destroyed during the partition and how they recover from the emotional trauma. Manoj Bajpayee, who portrayed the role of Rashid, bagged National Film Award (Special Jury Award) in 2004 for his impeccable acting in the movie.

7. Veer Zaara - 7.8

One of the actor's best movies, this movie remains an absolute favourite for many. With a brilliant storyline, foot-tapping background score and a stellar starcast, this movie is never too old to binge-watch. We bet that nobody else could have performed the role of Raza Sharazi as well as Manoj Bajpayee did.

8. Aligarh - 7.8

It goes without saying that the actor loves exploring new and challenging roles. And this masterpiece was no different. This biographical drama touches upon serious topics like homosexuality. Even though this movie has lesser ratings than his other movies, the actor bagged critical acclaim and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

9. Kaun? - 7.8

Without a doubt, this psychological suspense thriller re-defined the mystery thriller genre in the film industry. The movie , which had no songs, was shot at a single location in just 15 days. Portraying the role of Sameer Purnavale, Manoj Bajpayee easily gets into the skin of the character and does full justice to the role.

10. Drohkaal - 7.8

The actor made his iconic debut with this crime drama, portraying the character Anand. The movie revolves around the mental and psychological trauma that honest police officers go through while fighting against terrorists. Even though this movie is one of the actor's lowest-rated movie, it performed well at the box office and was declared a hit.

Please note that all of the mentioned ratings are taken from IMDb.