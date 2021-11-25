Sushmita Sen is coming back to our screens as Aarya in the second season of this Emmy-nominated show and we can't wait. The actor, who won over our hearts with her grey character, looks as fierce as ever in the season 2 trailer.

Our favourite characters, Daulat and ACP Khan can also be spotted in the trailer as well, essaying by actors whom we've grown to love.

While we were left with a cliffhanger at the end of the first season, the second promises more murder, chaos and family rivalry.

Watch the trailer here:

The new season of Aarya is all set to begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar, 10th December onwards.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.