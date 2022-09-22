It has been proven over time that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. And it was once more noticeable when the latter appeared on Koffee with Karan‘s latest episode.

Even when SRK wasn’t really on the show, the reigning king of romance, who has ruled the silver screen for years, made us swoon. Gauri got 6 points as a reward for a brief cameo by Shah Rukh Khan (on the phone).

Even in those short seconds, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t pass up the chance to flirt with his wife. Obviously, SRK was in his element.

But the episode made us want to see more of the Bollywood power couple. Although they had appeared together in the first season of the same chat show, SRK and Gauri are rarely seen on screen together.

We have only occasionally spotted them together in commercials aside from their cameo in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which they were seen throwing a party for their pals.

Since the fanbase hardly ever sees them together, a vintage ad of the two recently went viral online. Although the interior designer has typically shied away from movies, she did work with Shah Rukh in a commercial back in the 1990s.

In their early years, the couple—who got married three decades ago and have always kept their love and marriage private— shared a screen together when they featured in a Cinthol commercial.

It made some people nostalgic for the early ’90s, while others were left smitten with the couple. They really are so adorable, aren’t they?

Along with this one, they have also been in a few other commercials throughout the years for brands like D’Decor and LG.

So, now that it has been proven that everyone loves seeing them interact on screen, it is about time someone ropes them for at least a cameo in a Bollywood film.

Where do we file a petition in favour of that?