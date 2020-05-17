Shah Rukh Khan has always been good with words. So much so that, that he is loved for his interviews as much as he is, for acting.

And it seems like he is spending some of his time writing during the lockdown (among other things like singing with his son Abram).

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

Shah Rukh recently put up a post titled 'lockdown lessons' where he discussed things that we have come to realise are really important. Also the ones which are not.

From taking things slow to reconciling with people you had fought with, from emotional needs to the importance of love - these lessons are heartwarming and truly useful.

We can stop the clock for a bit and re-imagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

We can laugh with those we fought so hard.



And above all, love is still worth it no matter what anyone tells you.

SRK's fans and people from the film industry also responded to the tweet with much admiration for everyone's favourite star.

Beautiful words — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 16, 2020

this is why we love you sha..@iamsrk — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 16, 2020

Absolutely @iamsrk We love you — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) May 16, 2020

You literally spoke my mind. Was having a similar conversation with some school friends. Totally get what you’re saying. So well put - as always. Love you Shah. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 16, 2020

Beautiful words from a beautiful person 😍

Let's hope that we all come out of this experience better people than when we went into it.

But one thing is certain, I love you even more now than I did then. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Love you 😘

PS. Love the selfie too. pic.twitter.com/qLMNiXCE03 — LindiArt (@Misty4SRK) May 15, 2020

King Khan ❤🇮🇳 — Aѕмα 🇮🇳 (@Asmaparveen77) May 15, 2020

He sure knows a thing or two about spreading warmth.