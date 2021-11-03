Shah Rukh khan's house in Mumbai, Mannat, has fans outside at almost all times. People stand there to get one glimpse of the superstar, or sometimes, just to get a picture clicked in front of the gate.

On his birthday, the number of fans gathered in the area increases naturally. And yesterday was no different.

On Shah Rukh's 56th birthday, the fans wanted to be able to see Shah Rukh, and the gentleman that the actor is, he sent biscuits and bottles of water outside so that no one was hungry or thirsty.

No one quite like him.