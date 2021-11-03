Shah Rukh khan's house in Mumbai, Mannat, has fans outside at almost all times. People stand there to get one glimpse of the superstar, or sometimes, just to get a picture clicked in front of the gate.

On his birthday, the number of fans gathered in the area increases naturally. And yesterday was no different.

Mumbai | Fans gathered near 'Mannat' on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today pic.twitter.com/GN4ArNR1Xn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

On Shah Rukh's 56th birthday, the fans wanted to be able to see Shah Rukh, and the gentleman that the actor is, he sent biscuits and bottles of water outside so that no one was hungry or thirsty.

Some foods from RCE ❤️



Fans ki fikar khan sahab se jada koi nahi kar skta hai@gurusrk1#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/IEKC7Mf1u2 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) November 2, 2021

#ShahRukhKhan acknowledged the patience of his admirers outside #Mannat by sending biscuits and water bottles to them, raising hopes among them that he might make an appearance in the evening. #HappyBirthdaySRK#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan https://t.co/n7o3fgQumC — Pathikrit Sen Gupta (@pathikrit2sen) November 2, 2021

No one quite like him.