When a film's narrative contains the right amount of familial affection, devotion, and passion, it always strikes a chord with the audience. Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name in 2019, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, does exactly that.

Jersey
Source: Bollywood Hungama

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this film features Shahid as a former cricketer who returns to the game to fulfill his son's yearning for a jersey. 

After several delays owing to existing scenarios, Jersey has now hit the theatres, and fans have unified to applaud the film.

Watched the film yet?