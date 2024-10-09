With the 5-minute ‘short’ trailer dropped for Singham Again, it is all set to spearhead the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe to new dimensions, good, bad, or ugly. This has become the latest addition to the kind of movies that seem to become the darlings of today’s filmmakers; the shared Cinematic universes and rightly so. When you see the kind of box office collections the movies from a cinematic universe like the Yashraj Spy Universe, the Stree-verse, or the Lokesh Cinematic Universe down south are generating, it seems certain that this is going to be the norm in the upcoming times.

A lot of the big-budget blockbusters like Devara, Kalki, and Brahmastra are following the template of releasing their stories in several installments. Sometimes it’s for taking ample room for word building to tell the story in the best way possible, sometimes it’s just blatant cash grab strategy by the studios. However, with the trend of shared cinematic universes and multi-part storytelling not showing signs of stopping anytime soon, we prepared a list of some cinematic universes we would like to see.

The Detective Cinematic Universe

A band of detectives coming together to solve the toughest case of their lives, which will require their collective wit and science of deduction. Led by the veteran Byomkesh Bakshi, he brings together his Avengers-like team with Feluda, Raja Rancho, Karamchand, Chacha Chaudhary, with Jagga Jasoos as a fanboy and intern. Though most of them are adept in forensic sciences, there can be a small cameo of Doctor Salunke to fit perfectly into the jigsaw puzzle.

The Small Screen Superhero Universe

We have often talked about the Raj or Diamond comic superhero universes, but won’t it be fun to see our favourite childhood superheroes from our TV screens come together? This ensemble can include the likes of Captain Vyom, Junior G, Hero, Karma, and Aryamaan with an evil version of Shaktimaan who has gone rogue by some dark forces serving as the ultimate supervillain.

The Legal Cinematic Universe

Who said you can defeat injustice and evil only if you have cosmic superpowers? Using their supreme skills of reason and advocacy, this group of Suits-like heroes including KD Pathak (from Adaalat), Jolly LLB, Amitabh Bachan from Pink, Pankaj Tripathi from Criminal Justice, Ravi Kishan from Maamla Legal Hai, Sunny Deol from Damini. An odd bunch, right? But the drama won’t just be limited to court. Black coats over capes.

The Stoners

There have already been rumors and speculations about Go Goa Gone and Madgaon Express being set in the same universe. With the announcement of Go Goa Gone 2, we would love to see this continuation go forward and maybe an integration of characters from Delhi Belly, with Vir Das being the common link between the universes.

Supervillains Assemble

Why can’t we have our own Suicide Squad? Some of the most iconic villains from Indian films like Gabbar Singh, Mogambo, Shakaal, Kancha Cheena coming together for their one last dance, but this time maybe playing anti-heroes.

The Badass Women Universe

Taking inspiration from Birds of Prey, we can have our own group of women kicking the ass of the supervillains, supernatural or otherwise. Here we can have the characters of Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang, Hunterwali from the early phases of Indian cinema, Vidya from Kahaani, and Rani from Mardaani.

The Indian Exorcist Universe

We all know the best instance of exorcism in Indian cinema has been when Rajneesh Duggal performs it saying the words of Hanuman Chalisa because no amount of the Christian exorcism tactics worked on the Hindu ghost. Still, our Ghostbusters team could include Saif and Arjun from Bhoot Police, Siddhant and Ishaan from Phone Booth, and of course our favourites from Bhool Bhulaiya, Kartik, and Akshay.