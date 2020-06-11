Television actor Jagesh Mukati, who was known for his roles in TV shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 47. 

According to reports, the actor had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to trouble in breathing and got hospitalised after his asthma got worse.

His friend and Gujarati theatre actor Sanjay Goradia told Indian Express, 

Jagesh had asthma and obesity-related health issues for many years. He was working out and dieting, but then the lockdown began, and he couldn’t continue his work-out. So, his asthma started getting worse. Last week, when he got breathless, he was taken to CritiCare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. His oxygen level was low. He was tested for COVID-19 because that’s the protocol. His tests results came negative. 
Many mourned the actor's loss. 

Full details are yet to be disclosed. However, reports claimed that he had tested negative for coronavirus before being admitted in the hospital and was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. 