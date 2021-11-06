The world is obsessed with Bollywood and K3G tops the list. While you might have seen many versions of Bollywood videos, this influencer from Singapore recreating Bole Chudiyaan on Tiktok will totally blow your mind
Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl— christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021
Right from camera angles to face expressions to every single move, this dude has got everything right, frame by frame.
With perfect blend of camera work, brilliant editing and talented humans of course, this video is nothing shot of a masterpiece.
May be it's the energy of K3G that drives literally everyone crazy.
These TikTokers have absolutely nailed the remake and have won hearts of the Bollywood fans!
Hahahahaha OMG.... Ufff what I have seen.... They boy immitating kareena is so hilarious... The way he has put knot to his "banyan".....— ..roposh (@roposhhere) November 5, 2021
THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE SEEN EVER!!— Scarlet Rose🐢🦄 (@SrushtiOza) November 5, 2021
I'm so happy and proud of those guys! 😂💗💗💗
favorite part damn pic.twitter.com/RgkgmqJHfq— nova 🕸 (@flowerfeastnova) November 5, 2021
They shot this better than Marvel shot that Bollywood scene with Kingo— Alyssa Lobo (@filmibaby) November 5, 2021
Superb talent- it is shear skill to edit and match the original frame by frame, this on a mobile phone with a free app.— daljit (@daljit67231) November 5, 2021
Better than the original!!— ranjona banerji 🇮🇳 (@ranjona) November 5, 2021
Any day. Much better. The original is really just about moving the camera on the crane, typical of big Bollywood dances. And cast of 100s dressed in Manyavar clothes, doing jerky, vaguely suggestive moves. Coordination between DOP, the ADs and the dresswalla— The Shah of Blah 🌈 (@mrgnk) November 5, 2021
These two deserve an academy award. 🙇♂️ https://t.co/7YqHupwQ4A— Sanjeewa | Chief®️ (@SanjeewaKUK) November 6, 2021
The accuracy 🤯 https://t.co/bY4FP3Vuee— Himanshu (@stoneymartial) November 6, 2021
