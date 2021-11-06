The world is obsessed with Bollywood and K3G tops the list. While you might have seen many versions of Bollywood videos, this influencer from Singapore recreating Bole Chudiyaan on Tiktok will totally blow your mind 

Right from camera angles to face expressions to every single move, this dude has got everything right, frame by frame.

Source: twitter

With perfect blend of camera work, brilliant editing and talented humans of course, this video is nothing shot of a masterpiece.

Source: twitter

May be it's the energy of K3G that drives literally everyone crazy.  

Source: twitter

These TikTokers have absolutely nailed the remake and have won hearts of the Bollywood fans!

Better than the original, yes!