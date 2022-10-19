Doomscrolling social media is no good until you stumble on Sobhita Dhulipala, and you’re completely enthralled with her beauty.

Dhulipala has recently done an ad with Ranveer Singh, where she looked absolutely stunning walking across the house with duct tape. While the ad initially appears to be about tape or furniture or jeans, it is actually about a new variant of Durex condoms. But guess what? No one cares when you’re so mesmerized in watching the actress taping furniture for no reason.

So, if you are here and wondering what’s the point of this piece, it’s nothing but THANKING THE LORD for BLESSING our feed with SOBHITA DHULIPALA.

I mean, just look at her. She’s so gorgeous that it almost feels unfair to the world.

Twitter has lost it too. Here’s how people are enthralled with Sobhita Dhulipala’s charm!

Dude she is hot. Din know she is hot as a volcano #SobhitaDhulipala https://t.co/vqzY6riiEE — vamshi paidithalli (@iamspaidi) October 17, 2022

People put thirst traps, shobhita came out with a whole thirst short film https://t.co/b0nO7NVcPj — adi (@CalmSilhouette) October 17, 2022

Only thing bad about this ad was Ranveer 🤢 https://t.co/gKuoKTXMvu — Buddhist Sanjay (@BasedSanjay_) October 17, 2022

Even since I watched Raman Raghav in 2016, I knew this woman was the real deal. 🥵🔥 https://t.co/bXwXX0ipqo — Debaroop 🔴⚪ (@debaroop_AFC2) October 17, 2022

love this ad so much https://t.co/HYciJlrbsl — gaya (@taniaturnt) October 17, 2022

what is this ad😭 btw sobhita mahn 🔥 https://t.co/BTwNi3bC6a — ِ (@belikesami) October 17, 2022

Blessing your timeline ☺ https://t.co/lm6Y664wvN — Durgesh Kovvuri (@DurgeshKovvuri) October 17, 2022

Sobhita Dhulipala is a queen who really is Made in Heaven.