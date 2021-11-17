Christmas just got better! Finally, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here!

After a long wait, Peter is back again, and now all we have to do is wait till December 17.

We have Peter and Doctor Strange fighting together to save the universe. It's official now that we have Spider-Man villains from previous versions of the character in the film.

There's Doc Oc, as we already saw in the teaser.

Then there's the OG Green Goblin. So menacing, as always!

But hell, we even get a glimpse of Electro (played by Jamie Foxx) and Sandman! What?!

With so many villains to fight, the wait till December seems worth it.

Watch the full trailer below.

Also read: Here's Everything We Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home From Its Leaked Trailer.