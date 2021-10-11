We've all been seeing just how talented actor Anupam Tripath is. He's gained quite the fan following ever since the audience took note of his acting skills in Squid Game.

In the Netflix show, the actor plays the role of Ali Abdul, a Pakistani immigrant who signs up for a deadly game to get himself out of heavy debt. Anupam Tripathi hails from Delhi and though he was initially interested in a career in music, he went on to do theatre and then finally moved towards a scholarship at Korea National University of the Arts.

After his graduation, Tripathi worked in several series and films in the country before finally being signed onto Squid Game in January 2020. Apparently, the actor also had to gain 5-6 kilograms for the role, which he did with the help of a good friend.

And according to an interview, the Ode to My Father actor says that this is just the beginning for him and he looks forward to doing work in India, for the Indian audience.

I’ve done theater only in India, but I want to see and explore how I will do in my own language...I would love to express myself there. That is my ultimate dream – to perform in front of my own home and own audience.

- Anupam Tripathi told Variety

And we look forward to seeing him in an Indian film/show too!