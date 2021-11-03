Just when we thought Squid Game's craze has faded away, we saw the iconic Khaby Lame doing the glass bridge task in his signature style but with a plot twist!

This time he teamed up with footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic to recreate a Squid Game video. Probably the biggest crossover since Endgame?

In the video, Lame as usual, discovers an easy way to win the game by just going through the central beams that hold the glass. But, just as he begins to brag about his victory and prepares to walk past the game's supervisor, the guard removes his mask and is revealed to be Ibrahimovic.

Lame then becomes so shocked that he simply slips off the bridge. Ibrahimovic then hilariously makes the poker face outstretching his arms, just like Khaby.

Twitter absolutely loved this plot twist!

Zlatan doesn’t follow the rules, the rules follow Zlatan 💀 — Kurosaki (@emirzz17) November 1, 2021

This guy will be the best social media influencer of all time — Brian Ngetich (@KipsigisGod) November 1, 2021

Zlatan doesn’t need Squid Game, Squid Game needs Zlatan. — Ziad is in less pain  (@Ziad_EJ) November 1, 2021

Guess who is happy🤣🤣🤣 obviously me — JumaPHD (@juma_phd) November 1, 2021

Khaby Lame had surely peaked — Sami Cooper (@latestsc00p) November 2, 2021

Why did the guard (Ibrahimovik) removed his mask?

He's gonna die 🙄😳 — Oladunjoye Johnson (@OladunjoyeJohns) November 2, 2021

I thought I was the only one who thought about this way to pass the challenge 🤣 — james blake fan (@sherifddin__) November 1, 2021

Watched the last squid game and thought to myself they could have done this 👐🙌 — 𝑲𝒘𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑭𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒓𝒆™ ➐ (@reuben_aka) November 2, 2021

The crossover we didn't know we needed!

Watch the entire video here: