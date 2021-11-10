If you, like many of us, have been obsessed with the Korean drama Squid Game and have already contemplated watching it a second or rather, the third time, then we've got some amazing news for you - the show is returning for season 2!

Yes, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the show is all set to return for a second season. In his words, the idea for season 2 is already in the 'planning process'.

There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.

- Hwang to Associated Press

While he could not confirm much about what the show will entail, or even when can it be expected to return, he did confirm that the main character, Seong Gi-hun will be returning.

I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world

- Hwang

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Suffice to say, fans have been overjoyed ever since the news broke out, and many people took to Twitter to share their excitement

Come on!!!!! Squid game 2 https://t.co/gXSZqRjn6l — ATTACCA (@DEVANAN95279328) November 9, 2021

Oooh, I'm excited! 😲

Second seasons to a massively successful show are always risky, let's see if they can do it. I'm hopeful and pumped! 😎 https://t.co/nwfYYJXAeM — Cynx @ Endwalker Waiting Room (@CynxTV) November 9, 2021

Loved Squid Game, looking forward to what's next from them. https://t.co/Vq221cjDLh — OJ - PlayerEssence (@PlayerEssence) November 9, 2021

As most fans are aware by now, Dong-hyuk actually waited for 10 years before Squid Game got the green light. And now the show has already been renewed for another season. And we can't wait for it to stream, and soon!