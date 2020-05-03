In order to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19, Bollywood and Hollywood are joining hands for an online concert called I For India.

Bollywood celebrities have like SRK have joined stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many other Bollywood stars who joined Karan Johar among others to share the poster and garner excitement for the concert.

Happy to participate in #IForIndia... a concert to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19.

Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 PM IST.

Concert dekhiye aur yaad rakhiye... Sab Sahi Ho Jayega.



Watch it LIVE here: https://t.co/OYQnGdXB19 pic.twitter.com/9d9WsnZIij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

Today we come together to do our best for our world. Watch me on India’s biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia - TONIGHT, 7:30pm IST.



100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndia



Link - https://t.co/WsTEu5NttK || Donate - https://t.co/2sSKAZpSvC pic.twitter.com/15aYEgxRUH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, according to India Today, rock legend Mick Jagger and actor Will Smith will also be joining Bollywood celebs in raising fund for those affected by Coronavirus.

Organised by Bollywood directors, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the show will be live-streamed on Facebook to pay tribute to workers fighting the pandemic.

It aims to raise millions of dollars for more than 100 groups - providing food and other essential services during the crisis.

India has so far reported 37,335 coronavirus cases and 1,218 deaths, with more than 2,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.