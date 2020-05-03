In order to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19, Bollywood and Hollywood are joining hands for an online concert called I For India

Source: The Hans India

Bollywood celebrities have like SRK have joined stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many other Bollywood stars who joined Karan Johar among others to share the poster and garner excitement for the concert. 

Meanwhile, according to India Today, rock legend Mick Jagger and actor Will Smith will also be joining Bollywood celebs in raising fund for those affected by Coronavirus. 

Source: India Today

Organised by Bollywood directors, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the show will be live-streamed on Facebook to pay tribute to workers fighting the pandemic.

Source: The weather channel

It aims to raise millions of dollars for more than 100 groups - providing food and other essential services during the crisis.

Source: Al Jazeera

India has so far reported 37,335 coronavirus cases and 1,218 deaths, with more than 2,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.