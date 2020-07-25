Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, released directly on Disney+Hotstar yesterday. And in less than 24 hours, it has become the highest-rated film on IMDb, with a rating of 9.8 on 10.

Dil Bechara, which marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, is the official Hindi remake of The Fault In Stars.

A romantic drama, the film initially received a rating of 10/10, but at present, with over 20,000 votes, its current rating is 9.8.

It has crossed The Shawshank Redemption (9.2) and The Godfather (9.1), and the previously highest-rated Indian film, Anbe Sivam (8.5).