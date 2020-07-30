On July 28, over a month after his death, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR with Patna Police, against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment of suicide.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

The FIR, which also included six of Rhea's family members, was filed with the Patna police. A team of Bihar Police has already reached Mumbai for further investigations. Mumbai Police has already been conducting inquiries into the case.

Following the complaint, Rhea filed a petition with Supreme Court, asking for a stay on the investigation by the Patna police and transfer of the probe to Mumbai Police

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer



An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Consequently, Mr. Singh's lawyer alleged that someone from Mumbai Police was 'helping' Rhea with the case. As per reports, the FIR accuses Rhea of harassing Sushant and siphoning off funds, among other complaints.

According to Indian Express, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has now filed a caveat with the Supreme Court, 'seeking permission to be heard', before passing judgement on the PIL filed by Rhea Chakaroborty.

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, has also recorded her statement with the police and shared screenshots of her conversation with the actor that corroborate the claims that Sushant was harassed by Rhea.

The Bihar Police has already interrogated his family, wherein Sushant's sister also shared that she had visited him almost a week before his death, because Rhea and he were involved in a fight.

As of now, a PIL seeking transfer of the case to CBI has been rejected by the Supreme Court. No judgement has been passed on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty.

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7)