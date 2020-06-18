Three days after his passing, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has immersed his ashes in the Ganga river. The actor’s father, KK Singh and sister, Shweta Singh Kirti can be seen in the images along with other family members.

Shweta Singh shared a post earlier today about her return to Patna and bidding farewell to her brother.

The actor's passing has come as a huge loss to his fans, family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and immense talent.





If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

