Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden passing away has left an indelible void. To keep his memories alive, Sushant's family is remembering their dearest one in a heartfelt letter.

The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraint, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family.

With an aim to honour the legacy of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has decided to set up a foundation in his name that will support young talent in fields that were close to Sushant's heart i.e cinema, science and sports.

The family released an official statement confirming the inception of the Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) that will fuel the dreams of hundreds of youngsters.



He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talent in areas close to his heart- cinema, science and sports.

Sushant's family is also converting his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna into a memorial where his personal belongings like the books he grew up reading, his cherished telescope and flight simulators will be displayed to keep his memories alive.

Sushant Singh Rajput's memories and legacy will always live on with his family's heartfelt gesture.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).