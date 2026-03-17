A typical day at a mining site in the Philippines reportedly became flex-worthy when workers uncovered two unusual metallic artefacts buried deep under layers of earth! These strange objects caught the attention of Indian researcher/businessman Syed Shameer Hussain, who said he instantly recognised that they were something special.

And boy were they!

Years later, these same artefacts, which are considered to bear resemblance to Lord Shiva’s Trishul and Lord Indra’s Vajra, were unveiled in Mumbai, causing historians, spiritual followers and cultural observers to examine them with intense curiosity.

AURA on peak hai ji!

According to Hussain, the artefacts could be thousands of years old, perhaps making them the oldest known symbols associated with Sanatan Dharma reported.

Look at our people casually making history! Aura farmers kahin ke..

A Discovery Under the Earth

The story began during mining operations in the Philippines in May 2015. At that time, Hussain had been working in the area since 2012, and also collaborating with local communities involved with copper and gold mining efforts.

On May 5, 2015, a labour supervisor called Hussain to the excavation site to inspect some unusual artefacts that had been discovered by dredge workers. When Hussain arrived and examined the objects, he immediately thought, “Wow! Look at these.”

The first artefact resembled a Trishul (the trident used by Lord Shiva). The second artefact resembled a Vajra (described in Vedic texts as a weapon belonging to Indra, the god of rain and storm).

Recognising the possible cultural/religious significance of these artefacts, Hussain preserved them in an appropriate manner and transported them back to India in 2016 for further study and documentation. Before making his research findings public, Hussain completed a systematic analysis of the items he discovered over many years and the context in which they were created and their contribution to humankind.

Hussain’s research included factors such as construction; form; meaning; and consultation with experts regarding ancient artefacts.

After almost ten years of research and analysis, Hussain presented the two models at a press conference at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

At the press conference, Hussain provided documentation and research related to the two models of artefacts he presented to a large number of attendees from across the spectrum of society:

• Dr. V. Jayaraj, Scientist/Art Historian

• Dipesh Mehta, Mother of Arts, Solicitor

• Nitesh Manopara, Entrepreneur

• Mamta Rajesh Utale, Entrepreneur

The presence of these professionals further shows how many people are interested in the artefacts and their historical value.

Because they are oh-my-god level precious!

The ‘Trishul’ — Cosmic Balance

Hussain received the most attention for the trident model of the artefacts than any of the other things he presented.

In Hinduism, the Trishul is believed to have been created by Lord Shiva, one of the three main deities in Hinduism, and is considered to be the divine weapon of Lord Shiva.The three prongs of the Trishul symbolize many motifs that can be interpreted as:

* Creation/Preservation and Destruction

* Past/Present and Future

* The three energies of Nature – Sattva/Rajas/Tamas

The Trishul has an ancient symbolism and therefore has been found widely through many different types of temples, sculpture and sacred items throughout India and areas of Asia.

Hussain believes that the artefacts discovered in the Philippines resemble the Ancient Trishul symbolism and yeah, he dates the Trishul to approximately 10,000 years old which would make it a very ancient object.

The Vajra – The Legendary Thunderbolt of Indra

The second object has been said to resemble the Vajra, which is said to be one of the most powerful Vedic Weapons throughout Vedic Literature.

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Indra (the King of the Gods) is said to have wielded the Vajra as a Weapon of Lightning and Thunder representing the force that defeated powerful demons in order to restore cosmic balance.

The Vajra is also a sacred symbol representative of the ultimate spiritual power and enlightenment within the practice of Vajrayana Buddhism.

According to Hussain, the Vajra discovered in the Philippines could be around 3,000 years old.

Day 2468632 of flexing our culture to the world guys!

Excavated Artefacts will BECOME developed into India

Following the discovery of these artefacts at the mining site, Hussain transported them from the Philippines to India in 2016 where he began creating a reference record for their structures and origins. At a recent press event held in Mumbai, he announced;

Several institutions, including The Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) and The Indian Museum, consider the discovered artefacts as historically significant and therefore have recognised them as artefacts of value.

He stated that this was the fourth press event relating to the discovery as there has been a general and sustained interest from the public regarding the objects that have been unearthed.

According to Hussain, he has sent a number of letters to various ministers and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi advising them on the matter too.

A Peculiar Moment

One of the more unusual things that occurred during his work at the discovery site was that he was bitten by a snake shortly after some artefacts were excavated!

OMG! The case is iconic and unforgettable in more ways than one!

Despite this incident, he was able to continue conducting research related to the artefacts.

He termed this incident as one of his most memorable moments relating to the artefact collection process.

Public Interest & Awareness

Since Hussain presented the artefacts to the public, he has experienced an extreme level of public interest.

According to Hussain, he gets approximately 200 incoming phone calls each day from people wishing to view, or to hear more about, the artefacts.

Upcoming Auction

Hussain has also indicated that he intends to hold an auction for the artefacts on June 10.

The minimum price that he has set for the auction is as follows;

• Trishul – ₹500 crores

• Vajra – ₹250 crores

Hussain intends to donate all auction proceeds to charity, specifically philanthropies that assist orphan and disadvantaged children.

GOAT naam, GOATED kaam!