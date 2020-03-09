A few months after winning an academy award for Jojo Rabbit, director Taika Waititi is set to write, direct and produce for streaming giant, Netflix.

And if you're a fan of Roald Dahl's books, then it'll be a treat for you cuz he'll be bringing in two animated series of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Taika Waititi will write, direct, & EP two animated series based on the works of Roald Dahl.



The first is based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



The second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world pic.twitter.com/TqIzxTlRSf — Netflix US (@netflix) March 5, 2020

In a statement, Netflix mentioned that they will re-imagine Roald Dahl's beloved books and showcase it to the audience on their platform.

Commercial and entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company added,

There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humour and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows.

According to Netflix, the first series will be all about Charlie and The Chocolate Factory characters and their world and the second one is an original take on the Oompa-Loompas that builds out their world.