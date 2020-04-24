Take This Ultimate 'Dil Chahta Hai' Quiz If You Are Missing The 'Chamkeele Din'

Once upon a time Aakash, Sameer, and Siddharth told us that gehri dosti is like a 3D photograph. Now it's time to go down the nostalgia train and see if you remember the rest of their story:

1. Which of Akash's ex-girlfriends refers to him as Aakaaasshh? via Netflix Dia Deepa Damini Ria

2. Who is Shalini engaged to? via Netflix Rohit Akshay Shivam Mahesh

3. What time was Sameer supposed to call Priya after their fight on the beach? via Netflix 4 baje 1 baje 2 baje ke baad 2 baje se pehle

4. How do Siddharth and Tara first meet? via Netflix He helps Tara move into an apartment. He meets Tara at an art gallery. Tara is his mother's friend. They live in the same building.

5. What does Sameer refer to Subodh as? via Netflix Time-table Loser Sautan Ab yeh Subodh kaun tha?

6. Which of the following dialogues is not from the film? via Netflix Mere khayaal se har kisi ki soorat kisi na kisi se toh milti hai. Aaj Pooja, kal koi dooja. Haan main...magar woh.. suno toh. Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain.

7. What is the name of Aakash's personal tutor? via Netflix Mrs. Sharma Mrs. Kashyap Mrs. Srivastav Yeh kab hua? Have I totally forgotten the movie?

8. Siddharth is a painter, Aakash is an industrialist. What does Sameer do? via Netflix Architect Works with his father in computers. He is a hopeless romantic. Job kab batate hain? Graphic designer

9. Where is Siddharth's uncle's farmhouse? The one where he goes after the 'big fight'. via Netflix Goa Patiala Khandala Pune

10. Who does Sameer hook up with, after his break-up with Priya? via Netflix Pooja Naam nahi bataya tha uska Kristine Catherine

11. Where does Akash relocate to for work? via Netflix Sydney Melbourne New Zealand Brisbane

12. Who first notices Shalini at the club? via Netflix Aakash Sameer Siddharth Priya

13. How does Sameer return from Goa, after getting robbed? via Netflix On foot Bus Flight Truck

14. Who says this: "hum cake khaane ke liye kahin bhi ja sakte hain" via Netflix Siddharth Sameer Aakash My stomach