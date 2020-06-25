Take This Ultimate 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Quiz To See If The Movie Still Lives In Your Heart

The year is 2001. You're madly in love with Maddy. Switch to the present day - are you still madly in love with Maddy? Take this quiz and we'll see ab kaun rehta hai aapke dil mein:

1. What was the name of Maddy's father's shop? It's never specified DD's store of stories Gaane aapke liye Music & Lyrics

2. What was Rajeev's nickname in college? Raj Sam Max Maddy

3. Where does Maddy first see Reena? On the road when it's raining At a wedding At a bus stand At his father's shop

4. Where is Maddy traveling to, when Reena and he reunite? Seattle France San Francisco Australia

5. How many days do Reena and Maddy spend together, before she falls in love with him? 5 7 8 15

6. Which of the following statements is not true about the film's story? Maddy's best friend falls in love with Reena's best friend Maddy was studying mechanical engineering Rajeev was also studying mechanical engineering Reena is a CA

7. Who is Lucy? Reena's pet cat she had as a kid Reena's pet dog she had as a kid Maddy's pet cat Aisa kaun hai picture mein?

8. On whom is the song Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua picturized? Sam and Maddy Shruti and Vicky Rajeev and Reena Maddy and Reena

9. Maddy steals something of Reena's from a wedding. What is it? Her jhumkas Her chain Her watch Her used glass

10. Who gives this advice to Maddy, "pyaar mein insaan important hota hai, naam nahi"? His best friend His boss His father His teacher

11. When is Reena's birthday? September 17 August 16 January 05 Arey yeh sab pata karne se pehle hi pyaar ho jaata hai.