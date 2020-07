It's 2020, and superheroes aren't all golden-hearted harbingers of peace and justice anymore. Now, they're a reflection of society - which means they're fucked up beyond belief and corrupt to the fuckin' bone. Well, that's what the heroes from The Boys are, at least. Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for season 2, which drops September 4th.

It's got Homelander frying innocent people with laser beams, as he is wont to do.

A cocksure Butcher, who appears to have survived his explosive meeting with Homelander.

And Stormfront, a new super who's going to round out The Seven. We don't know much about her at the moment.

Watch the trailer below!