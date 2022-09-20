Language discrimination has always prevailed in our society, no matter how hard we try to ignore it. A Telugu woman who was travelling by an IndiGo flight was asked to switch her seat at the row next to the emergency exit as she only spoke Telugu.

A Twitter user named Devasmita Chakraverty narrated the incident on her account. She wrote:

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue.

The tweet has gone viral and has prompted a lot of conversation about language discrimination in India. Have a look:

