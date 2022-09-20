Language discrimination has always prevailed in our society, no matter how hard we try to ignore it. A Telugu woman who was travelling by an IndiGo flight was asked to switch her seat at the row next to the emergency exit as she only spoke Telugu.

A Twitter user named Devasmita Chakraverty narrated the incident on her account. She wrote:

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue.

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/bHa8hQj5vz — Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022

Shouldn’t they ask the appropriate questions before they sell specific seats? We forget we are paying extra for these! — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) September 18, 2022

Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi



In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution https://t.co/GbJGi5nl0W — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2022

A flight going from one Telugu state to another. Not a single flight attendant speaks Telugu. Is it not a security issue if the crew can’t communicate effectively in the language passengers understand, especially during emergencies?! https://t.co/PRON3NIZBK — Karteek ☕️ Java Capital (@Tweet_KP) September 20, 2022

What we need is better gentrification in planes, all these issues will be solved https://t.co/NS3IkJhuW0 — king of spades (@lazychronicler) September 19, 2022

Such a shame @IndiGo6E not. Only do u need to apologize but refund her ticket amount. This is shameful. https://t.co/xcwLCDJdPY — Prajwal (social worker & activist) working at SAP (@ugly_goodbad) September 19, 2022

People who are saying it’s a safety issue, if something happens what happens to passengers the crew can’t communicate to? Genuine question. Isn’t it better to have one local language speaking crew member for safety? https://t.co/JDCU85IG9V — 🇵🇸 پربھا 🏳️‍🌈 (@deepsealioness) September 19, 2022

To be very blunt this is a violation of linguistic and human rights. Laws pertaining to Customer Service are not firm when it comes to Language aspect, something that cannot be ignored. Airlines must serve in the language of the state. #ServeInMyLanguage https://t.co/LErzNRMuBx — ನೇಸರಬೆಟ್ಟಳಿಯ (@nesarabettaliya) September 19, 2022

It is a safety issue when the flight attendent doesn't know the language that needs to be communicated with the people in the flight. @IndiGo6E and all other airlines must make sure that their crew members speak the language spoken in the place of origin and destination states. https://t.co/mGdKpvGCkF — moulee (@BumpAhead) September 18, 2022

