Ever watched a film and wondered how it could possibly be this bad despite the great star cast? Well, here are some of our top picks for terrible movies with brilliant star casts, and even they couldn't save the script.

1. Thugs of Hindostan

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen, this movie was disappointing to say the least.

2. Besharam

With Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey, this movie could have been so much more, and it definitely failed their talent.

3. Ghanchakkar

Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan played the lead in this film that bombed so bad we bet you haven't even heard about it.

4. Rajjo

With Kangana Ranaut, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada in the film, we definitely wanted more.

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal

We expected brilliant chemistry from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, but god this movie was torture.

6. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

This film starred the best of the lot - from Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Prashant Raj Sachdev, Sushmita Sen, J. D. Chakravarthy, to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, but if you've watched the movie, then we apologise.

Salaam-e-Ishq

Despite a mix of decent and otherwise terrible actors, we definitely expected more from Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna and Vidya Balan.

8. Kuch Naa Kaho

Starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, this movie didn't do justice to what these two actors are capable of.

9. Anjaana Anjaani

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra came together to give us a truly terrible movie that was very insensitive towards mental health.

10. Shaandaar

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Pankaj Kapur came together in this film, that had great music but a disappointing storyline.

11. Kismet Konnection

Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan came together for this movie that we're still trying to understand, all these years later.

12. Chandni Chowk to China

Akshay Kumar and two Deepika Padukones couldn't save this drowning movie.

13. Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan gave us performances that we had never expected from them.

Which one was the biggest fail?