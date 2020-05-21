Netflix just dropped the trailer for the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why and there is a whole lot of drama in store.

The trailer begins with Clay and the rest of those involved coming to terms with Bryce Walker's murder and trying their best to hide the role they played in covering it up.

The season also has Winston teaming up with the jocks of the school to help clear Monty's name, who 'apparently' died in jail.

Watch the trailer here:

The fourth season will premier on Netflix on June 5th.