We know it is impossible to recover from the way Avengers ended, but the final trailer for Black Widow may just prove to be the perfect cure.

The final trailer gives us a little more glimpse into the way Natasha's life evolved and focuses on the 'enemies' she made before she became an Avenger.

And among those enemies, is the Taskmaster - the person responsible for turning young women into brutal but senseless war machines. This is when Natasha's family comes together to fight the past.

The trailer treats us to the classic combination of humor and fight sequences that make Marvel what it is. Watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on May 1.