Growing up in the 90s, the kind of cinema that we were exposed to, for the most part, leaves us embarrassed and cringing today. But, much like a clingy ex, Bollywood seems intent on bringing back these movies, the latest being, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1.

Directed by David Dhawan, the original film starred Karishma Kapoor and Govinda. And while the star cast has changed, little else seems to have changed, especially in terms of the predictable storyline and the lame, regressive jokes.

Varun plays the role of a conniving but kind-hearted coolie, who falsely presents himself as a prince, in order to woo a rich businessman's daughter (Sara).

When the truth comes out, what follows is the same, outdated comedy of errors that has played out on our screen so many times, it's almost as if we have the story memorized.

Of course, the movie goes one step ahead, or rather, a hundred steps backward, and serves topics like cross-dressing as jokes, with the same motley of supporting cast stuck doing unidimensional roles.

Suffice to say, the trailer doesn't leave much to the imagination... or much to look forward to either. You can watch it here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will stream on Amazo Prime Video on December 25, 2020.