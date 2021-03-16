WandaVision might be over, but fret not, because a new Marvel offering is right around the corner. The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is out this Friday, so we all have something to look forward to. Here's everything to know about the upcoming action extravaganza.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release on 19 March 2021 at 12:30 PM IST (for Indian viewers) / 12 AM PST.

New episodes will debut weekly (every Friday), with the final episode airing on April 23.

What's it about -

As the name suggests, the show follows the adventurous exploits of the eponymous characters following the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Steve Rogers bequeathing his shield and the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively, continue the cause of Captain America by going around the world fighting an anti-patriotism group known as the Flag-Smashers.

Where to watch it -

For people watching in India, the show will be available on Disney+Hotstar around 12:30 PM every Friday.

Cast -

Apart from Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the show will feature Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo (the Sokovian terrorist), Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter (Peggy Carter's niece), and Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker, a successor to Captain America created by the U.S. government. Addtionally, Don Cheadle will reprise his role as War Machine, Erin Kellyman will play Karli Morgenthau, a member of the Flag-Smashers, and Adepero Oduye will portray Sarah Wilson, Sam's sister.

Number of episodes and runtime -

The series will have a total of six episodes, with each episode being 45 - 55 minutes in length.

Can we just skip to Friday already?