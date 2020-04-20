Only True Marvel Fans Will Get More Than 10 In This MCU Quiz

With Avengers: Endgame, most of us actually said goodbye to 10 years of absolute madness that was the Infinity Saga. But somehow, a year later, it still feels like we can't move on.
So we decided to have a little quiz, exclusively about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Infinity Saga). Take part and find out how much you actually remember about this stuff that you really cared about for 10 years.
1. What legislation required The Avengers to be governed by law?
via gregorio daa
2. Whose serum was Dr Banner trying to replicate when he turned into the Hulk?
via comic vine
3. What is the Iron-Man suit actually made up of?
via The Mary Sue
4. What is the name of unit Captain America fights in during World War II?
5. The Thanos that attacked Earth in Endgame, which year did he come from?
6. How long did Scott Lang actually spend in the Quantum Realm?
via cinema blend
7. Who is the first Guardian of the Galaxy to be seen in Avengers: Endgame?
8. Who is Morgan Stark named after?
via The Mary Sue
9. What was the name of the Flerken that took Nick Fury's eye?
via The Wrap
10. Which item was not on Captain America's to-do list in Winter Soldier?
11. Name the first film in Phase 2.
via Empire
12. Who is Emile Blonsky?
via mightiest heroes
13. Which planet does the Hulk crash land on?
via Nerdist
14. Where is Steve Rogers from?
15. What is the name of Tony Stark's second AI?
via IMRG
16. Which terrorist organisation kidnaps Tony Stark in Iron Man?
via Amio Apps
17. What does SHIELD stand for?
via comic book
18. Which movie does Hawkeye make his debut in?
via Syfy
19. What species is Loki?
via tech radar
20. What was the WiFi password that Baron Mordo gave Dr Strange?
via The Verge
Alright guys, let us know your score in the comments.
Result