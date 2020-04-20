Only True Marvel Fans Will Get More Than 10 In This MCU Quiz

With Avengers: Endgame, most of us actually said goodbye to 10 years of absolute madness that was the Infinity Saga. But somehow, a year later, it still feels like we can't move on.

via Film school rejects

So we decided to have a little quiz, exclusively about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Infinity Saga). Take part and find out how much you actually remember about this stuff that you really cared about for 10 years.

1. What legislation required The Avengers to be governed by law? via gregorio daa Berlin Accords Dublin Accords Sokovia Accords Slovakia Accords

2. Whose serum was Dr Banner trying to replicate when he turned into the Hulk? via comic vine Dr Reed Richards Dr Xander Rice Major William Stryker Dr Abraham Erskine

3. What is the Iron-Man suit actually made up of? via The Mary Sue A Gold-Titanium alloy A Vibranium-Adamantium alloy Uru Prometheum

4. What is the name of unit Captain America fights in during World War II? via YouTube The Howling Commandos Brooklyn Marauders Harlem Hellfighters New York Rifles

5. The Thanos that attacked Earth in Endgame, which year did he come from? via YouTube 2012 2017 2022 2014

6. How long did Scott Lang actually spend in the Quantum Realm? via cinema blend 5 years 5 days 5 hours 5 weeks

7. Who is the first Guardian of the Galaxy to be seen in Avengers: Endgame? via YouTube Drax Rocket Star-Lord Groot

8. Who is Morgan Stark named after? via The Mary Sue Tony Stark's Godfather Pepper Potts' Eccentric Uncle The Walking Dead character Tony Stark liked Morgan Freeman

9. What was the name of the Flerken that took Nick Fury's eye? via The Wrap Goose Duck Maverick Alpha

10. Which item was not on Captain America's to-do list in Winter Soldier? via Full circle cinema Star Wars Rocky Troubleman Soudtrack AC/DC

11. Name the first film in Phase 2. via Empire Iron-Man 3 Captain America: Winter Soldier Guardians Of The Galaxy Thor: The Dark World

12. Who is Emile Blonsky? via mightiest heroes One of the Winter Soldiers Abomination The guy who stole vibranium from Wakanda Not a Marvel character

13. Which planet does the Hulk crash land on? via Nerdist Titan Xandar Sakaar Zen-Whoberi

14. Where is Steve Rogers from? via YouTube Brooklyn Nevada New York City Bronx

15. What is the name of Tony Stark's second AI? via IMRG Friday Veronica Betty Karen

16. Which terrorist organisation kidnaps Tony Stark in Iron Man? via Amio Apps Al-Qaeda The Mandarin The Ten Rings Hizbul

17. What does SHIELD stand for? via comic book Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Scientific Homeland Intervention, Enforcement & Logistics Division Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division

18. Which movie does Hawkeye make his debut in? via Syfy Iron Man 2 Avengers Captain America: The First Avenger Thor

19. What species is Loki? via tech radar Zen-Whoberis Frost Giant Luphomoid Kree