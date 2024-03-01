The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is now streaming on Netflix. The documentary that focuses on Indrani Mukerjea, and the trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has been released after Bombay High Court rejected CBI plea.

This true-crime docuseries re-examines the case that had shook the nation at the time. It focuses on new revelations, and digs deeper into the nuances of our society. From the looks of it, this series is a gripping account of the case, and its aftermath.

The internet understandably has a lot to say.

I binged on the Indrani Mukherjea docuseries on Netflix last night.

Have you watched it yet? What did you think?#indranimukherjea — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 1, 2024

Looks like I’ll watch all the four episodes of the Indrani Mukherjea Story tonight only🫵🏽 — Akanksha (@akansha7196) February 29, 2024

Indrani Mukherjea documentary is pretty good ngl

Whether or not you think she did it, you'll come out with an intense hatred for the rich which is most important. — Gone Case (@TeekheVenkatesa) February 29, 2024

I remember the case of Indrani Mukherjea play out in the media a few years ago, and I played scant attention to it. The first episode in this Netflix series about that case was gripping. The rest of the episodes were meh. This could have been a 1.5 hour long documentary instead. pic.twitter.com/v3KIJCs2Wi — s#i (@shashishekhar) March 1, 2024

Binge watched the Netflix Indrani Mukherjea documentary and if anything, I'm even more convinced she killed Sheena Bora. Also, everyone on it is shady. Except perhaps Rahul. — Whyshallee 🐾🐶🌻🍀 (@Whyshalleee) March 1, 2024

She's delusional and narcissist.

Amazes me she still has her contacts and money. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 1, 2024

Couldn't help myself. Binged #IndraniMukerjea @NetflixIndia & whoa she is something else! Who else has seen it? Any #truecrime peeps on my feed? — Maya Nelluri (@MayaNelluri) February 29, 2024

#IndraniMukerjea Every frame of the series shouts out that Indrani is the murderer. Every frame shouts out she is a top rated liar and disgusting human being. Her eyes clearly tell how low and pathetic a person she is. It’s a real surprise she is out in the open @NetflixIndia — ValarDohaeris (@nedstarkisalive) February 29, 2024

#TheIndraniMukerjeaStory – Whether or not Indrani Mukerjea is guilty, she sure is one of the most narcissistic people I have ever seen. The fact that your daughter was murdered but then to deflect from that and demand “justice” for yourself is just bizarre — coldbrew oat milk latte (@coldbrew_oat) February 29, 2024

Watched Indrani Mukerjea Story, the way she smirked and looked straight into the camera made me really uncomfortable. Acted like it didn't matter continuing to lie without showing any signs of guilt of killing her own daughter.



Baffling how she's out on bail ! — Yash Wardhan (@wrdhnx) March 1, 2024

Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer channelling all his inner energy to try not to snap each time she interrupts him…… — Lady Baba🐆💨 (@TallEdnaMode) March 1, 2024

Glued to TV watching The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried truth in Netflix

Hollyyyy .. literally 🤯 💥 😳#IndraniMukerjea pic.twitter.com/c6ydSSv2D1 — Unknown (@EssenceOf_India) March 1, 2024

Although most of us must have followed the #IndraniMukerjea story whn it happened, watching it on Netflix still surprises me abt the story. — Dr V 🦷💉 (@justadentist32) February 29, 2024

The docu-series is now available on Netflix to watch.