Amazon Prime Video's latest series Pataal Lok has become all the rage. And when Netflix drew parallels between the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary and another beloved cop, Jim Hopper from Stranger Things, fans were quick to jump the bandwagon.
They look alike? Are absolutely amazing? And help get rid of 'demons'? Sure, we'll take this cross reference.
is it just me or is hathi ram from #PaatalLok exactly like hopper from Stranger Things!!!— mansi b 🐝 (@idli_idol) May 17, 2020
Hathi ram chodhary is nothing but indian hopper and ansari young katekar #PaatalLok @PrimeVideoIN @NetflixIndia— shorya londhe (@bombaybava) May 18, 2020
💀 Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) in Paatal Lok reminds me of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from Stranger Things. #PaatalLok #StrangerThings #hopper #hathiramchoudhary— Shivansh Singh 🇮🇳 (@11Shivansh) May 17, 2020
Hathiram Choudhary is my Indian Jim Hopper.— CnsultngMthematician (@bikidullah) May 17, 2020
What a season. What a finale. Thank you @PrimeVideo for this.
Probably the best Indian thriller..this might be the adrenaline talking but yes.. #PaatalLok >> Sacred Games. pic.twitter.com/jXlrlVMKUY
We finally got a desi Jim Hopper.