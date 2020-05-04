What if we say that the Avengers assembled during this lockdown for all of us? Cuz they did.

The original six Avengers - Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans had a surprise reunion at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. (Virtually, of course!)

The MCU team reunited to accept the award for Favorite Movie, which Avengers: Endgame won. Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow started things off by saying what “a thrill” it was to win the award before inviting her famous friends to join her digital celebration.

While Hemsworth and Evans fought over the “Strongest Avengers”, Renner thanked all of the fans who helped Endgame win this award. But the best part was when Downey Jr. closed things out by telling everyone, “Love you 3000.”

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Fans obviously got too excited and emotional after watching their fave superheroes.

Not to be dramatic but I would die for him.#KCA2020 #robertdowneyjr pic.twitter.com/tGbD31E6YB — ‎⎊ M A R T I (@IR0NLANG) May 3, 2020

Love them 3000💙💙💙 — iz (@Isabelg1945) May 3, 2020

We do love them 3000.