Being intelligent is fucking attractive, isn't it?

This is the reason I fell in love with the character of Professor in Money Heist.

Played by Álvaro Morte, it is natural for anyone to get obsessed with his character and wanting to see the actor again and again.

Now when we have to wait for yet another season of Money Heist, our obsession led us to doing a bit of stalking. And, guess what! We found another movie starring him on Netflix, Mirage.

This 2018 movie is based on a space-time continuum glitch that allows the lead actress Vera to save a boy's life 25 years earlier. In the process, she loses her own daughter and husband.

Morte plays her husband, David, in the movie. This was his first main role in a feature film.

A time-travel thriller, the movie has 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is a perfect watch to fill the void the Professor aka Alvaro Morte has left in our lives.

You can watch the movie on Netflix.