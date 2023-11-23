The Animal trailer is here, and understandably there are a lot of opinions. People are also liking it, for the massy genre, and apparently, the fighting sequences. The trailer sure looks well edited, and the technicality or filmmaking might be deserving of praise, but that’s not enough.
The film has a number of scenes of violence that are triggering, and others that are just plain misogynistic. The background score has been nicely composed, on the other hand. Of course, the issue is that there should be some responsibility associated with filmmaking, that goes beyond how it looks “visually”.
The reactions to the trailer involve people liking the masculine energy, and the fact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work is back. Others are pointing out the triggers in the plot.
Here’s what people have to say:
The reactions are mostly concerning.