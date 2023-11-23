The Animal trailer is here, and understandably there are a lot of opinions. People are also liking it, for the massy genre, and apparently, the fighting sequences. The trailer sure looks well edited, and the technicality or filmmaking might be deserving of praise, but that’s not enough.

The film has a number of scenes of violence that are triggering, and others that are just plain misogynistic. The background score has been nicely composed, on the other hand. Of course, the issue is that there should be some responsibility associated with filmmaking, that goes beyond how it looks “visually”.

The reactions to the trailer involve people liking the masculine energy, and the fact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work is back. Others are pointing out the triggers in the plot.

Here’s what people have to say:

Ranbir dont go on justifying toxic ml like shahid kiara did please — . (@Sonia_Agrawal_) November 23, 2023

Whoever hated Kabir Singh for the ultra masculinity, should avoid watching the trailer of Animal. — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) November 23, 2023

A celebration of violence and toxic masculinity. Like a typical Sandeep Vanga Reddy film. People must be seriously deranged to be going gaga over this film. #AnimalTrailer https://t.co/xxn1o7eZDo — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) November 23, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor the actor peaked here what a scene #AnimalTrailer 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kba5t65Y2a — Geralt of North (@Itssan17) November 23, 2023

The 2 secs in the trailer that made me smile #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/hU8l2QOclD — Roooopppp. (@asliroop) November 23, 2023

The way Ranbir plays all these characters is so terrific. The vengeance + rage is so evident and that too in the eyes itself.. So excited for #AnimalTheFilm , I just hope it does justice to the duration and doesn't ride on toxic/hyper masculinity and has a good sotry to offer🙌 — Parth 🙂 (@PH_9504) November 23, 2023

Toxic masculinity, violence, action & vengeance directed by Sandeep Reddy vanga He created A monster really well #AnimalTrailerpic.twitter.com/1gui7UfCxl — mr.🚶🏻‍♂️A w a r a (@im_AWARA) November 23, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, is back with another misogynist fiction character, Animal, he's so toxic. #AnimalTrailer

pic.twitter.com/WfovtEqh6e — . (@single_soul1) November 23, 2023

The reactions are mostly concerning.