As if we didn't have enough reasons already to remain glued to our laptop screens, Netflix just gave us one more - Kenny Sebastian's upcoming special, The Most Interesting Person In The Room.

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian uses his impeccable, hilarious observational skills to talk about things most of us take for granted, like guitars, chappals, and cuddling.

We're ready to put a kettle on and enjoy some extended chai time with Kenny Sebastian. But in case you need more convincing, here's the complete trailer:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The stand-up special will release on Netflix on May 29th.