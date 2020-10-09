The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb is here. The film, which is a remake of the Tamil movie, Kanchana revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman.

The movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Tarun Arora in prominent roles.

Akshay Kumar plays a man travels to meet his partner's (played by Kiara) family and gets possessed by the ghost of a woman who was wronged by society. Unwillingly, he becomes a part of her 'scary' journey to justice.

The film was initially postponed but now is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on 9th November.

Watch the trailer here:

We hope that in promoting a queer story, the film doesn’t end up appropriating the cause but rather takes a look at wholistic representation. Promoting active representation from the community in the process of film making is what makes a difference. If a cis actor like Akshay Kumar can play the role of a transgender woman in the entire movie, then wouldn't it have been better to cast a transwoman who could play a straight man for 20 minutes in the beginning?

