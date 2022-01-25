Even after the many times that we've watched Lakshya, we haven't really grown out of it, right? From the amazing cast to the direction- the movie never fails to give us goosebumps. So here, we're reminiscing our favorite movie with how the cast looked then vs how they look now.

1. Hrithik Roshan AKA Karan Shergill

2. Preity Zinta AKA Romila Dutta

3. Amitabh Bachchan AKA Col. Sunil Damle

4. Boman Irani AKA Mr. Shergill

5. Rajendranath Zutshi AKA Maj. Kaushal Verma

6. Nawab Shah AKA Maj. Satish Babbar

7. Aditya Srivastava AKA Lt. Col. Pradeep

8. Sushant Singh AKA Capt. Jalal Akbar

9. Sharad S Kapoor AKA Maj. Binod Sengupta

10. Ranvir Shorey AKA Sep. Tarsem Singh

11. Kushal Punjabi AKA Rajeev Goel

Don't you want to go watch the movie again?