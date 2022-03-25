The RRR star, Konidela Ram Charan Teja, famously known as Ram Charan, is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He is the son of the famous Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi, and belongs to one of the richest families of Hyderabad. He has a net worth of ₹1300 crores. Today, we are going to have a look at the expensive things Ram Charan owns.

1. Luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad worth ₹30 crores

Ram Charan and his family members live in the most expensive house of Hyderabad, according to reports. His lavish and extravagant residence is apparently worth more than ₹30 crores.

2. Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹9 crores

Ram Charan is the owner of Rolls Royce Phantom, the British luxury car that is worth approximately ₹7 crores. Ram Charan has come a long way since he made his acting debut in the movie Chirutha (2007). There are only a few individuals who have this luxury SUV, which is customized to their taste and reputation.

3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage worth ₹3.1 crores

Aston Martin is a popular British sports car that is often featured as the first choice in James Bond movies. In India, Aston Martin V8 Vantage is worth about ₹3 crores. According to reports, Ram Charan received this car as a wedding anniversary gift from his in-laws several years ago.

4. Range Rover Autobiography

Ram Charan is known for his love of fancy and expensive cars. He also has a Range Rover Autobiography in his impressive collection, a model that is favored by various celebrities. It is another rare British vehicle in Ram Charan's collection.

5. A watch worth ₹80 lakhs

Ram Charan is very fond of watches. He has over 30 watches in his collection. He was once seen wearing a Nautilus brand's Patek Philippe watch that costs around ₹80 lakhs.

6. Hyderabad Polo Club

Ram Charan's love for horses dates back to his childhood when he first learned to ride, and they proved extremely handy while filming Magadheera. This is why he invested in a Polo team of his own. In addition, he also owns the Hyderabad Polo Club.

7. Truejet Airlines

Ram Charan has invested around ₹127 crores in Trujet Airlines, and is the current chairman of the company. The airline operates five to eight flights daily. In addition to hosting promotional events, Ram Charan flies with his wife Upasana Konidela on his private jet.

8. A stake in Apollo Hospitals

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni, who is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life, the CSR wing of Apollo Hospitals. Ram Charan also holds a stake in the hospital, which was founded by Upasana's grandfather Prathap Chandra Reddy.

9. Konidela Production Company

Ram Charan established Konidela Production Company, an Indian film production company headquartered in Hyderabad. It is a privately held company and has produced films like Khaidi No. 150 (2017), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), and Acharya (2022).

