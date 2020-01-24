Ellen DeGeneres has a knack for bringing hidden gems to her show. From the most famous to those just starting out. And her latest find is this 2-year-old genius who can name every country from its flag and map. This adorable toddler is Harry Pile and was accompanied by his parents, Shellie and Steve to the show.

Harry, who comes from Liverpool, England, has a photographic memory and according to his parents he knew the alphabets at just 12 months!

Yeah, when he was first born we noticed that his eyes looked really big, and we joked that he looked shocked. So, from then, I'd say about 12 months, he started to be able to identify the alphabet, he could spell his name, he could read his name.

- Shellie Pile

At the end of the segment, Ellen held up the Disneyland logo and revealed that the show was sending the family to the Disneyland theme park the next day. Imagine cute little Harry with Mickey Mouse ears!

Watch the video here:

How does this 2-year-old know all of these flags and countries?! pic.twitter.com/02nKfjju9b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 23 January 2020

Twitter can't stop gushing over this brilliant baby.

Her parents are doing it right! 💃🏽🤍 — Mi nombre es Maru. (@MaruTor36199903) 23 January 2020

Reminds me of sheldon from the big bang except its true lol — Sandra McGrath (@SandraLM1960) 23 January 2020

He identifies flags from countries I didn't even know that existed!!! — Claudia Fernández Va (@Claudia85269248) 23 January 2020

This kid is on to something! Like imagine him learning everything and having to go up a grade over and over again! Hes the next Einstein — Nevaeh C-A (@Nevaehca13) 23 January 2020

What an adorable kid! — LiftingLivesLV (@LiftingLivesLV) 23 January 2020

Ellen thank you for sharing some amazing children and their great parents on your show. ❤️ — Bernadette Merrill (@bb_merrill) 23 January 2020

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines? He’s 2 and knows Saint Vincent and the Grenadines?? The only thing I know about Grenadine is it goes in shots! 😳🇻🇨 — The Other Bindi (@bindilouwho) 24 January 2020

We can't wait to see more of this little one.