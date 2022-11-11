Cricket is not a sport in India, it’s an emotion. No matter what is going on around the world, or in the country for that matter, when it comes to cricket, the janta seems to forget everything else. A clip from an old Bollywood movie seems to encapsulate this cricket-loving emotion of us Indians quite well – and hence is going viral on the internet. Have a look!
Indian fans related to it a bit extra, especially after yesterday’s semi-final loss. Here’s how people are reacting to the video.
We all could have used this video before yesterday’s match 😭
Prakriti Srivastava