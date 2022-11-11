Cricket is not a sport in India, it’s an emotion. No matter what is going on around the world, or in the country for that matter, when it comes to cricket, the janta seems to forget everything else. A clip from an old Bollywood movie seems to encapsulate this cricket-loving emotion of us Indians quite well – and hence is going viral on the internet. Have a look!

Indian fans related to it a bit extra, especially after yesterday’s semi-final loss. Here’s how people are reacting to the video.

“Cricket is the opium of the masses” https://t.co/6x2mJ5Gaxf — Ravman (@NotRavio) November 10, 2022

Indians on Final day when India won't play. https://t.co/QfD2AttnCU — Gaurav (@QuirkRogue) November 11, 2022

How have I never seen this?! OMG 😂 He would probably give me 100 slaps https://t.co/GsHLnS2sXc — Uday Kiran (@uk3578) November 10, 2022

Me after that SF loss. https://t.co/dTu8J7cac1 — Dr.Avadhesh Shandilya (@DrAvadhesh013) November 11, 2022

Every other guy after India's loss yesterday 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DwqoZbtKEr — Jithendra (@imjithendraa) November 11, 2022

This is exactly how I was convincing my students to show up to school today. — Neyha Nayyar (@NayyarNeyha) November 10, 2022

the build up is totally worth it, ngl. https://t.co/VvWZO0TTFw — Prateek (@prateekpaul7) November 10, 2022

Funny & sad, how this is still relevant. Crazy https://t.co/oU5BJdxHka — Debrat (@stepdxd) November 11, 2022

We all could have used this video before yesterday’s match 😭

