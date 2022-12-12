A satirical advertisement for a dishwashing liquid, Vim, has been buzzing around the internet and has sparked a lot of debate. In a cheeky attempt, Hindustan Unilever Ltd tries to promote equal division of household chores and has featured the man our country is obsessed with, yup we’re talking about Milind Soman. The campaign appeals to men with a new product ‘Vim Black’ to normalise washing dishes at home. Have a look:

This limited edition product claims to be India’s first-ever dish wash liquid for men. The black colour bottle seems to be a jab at how all men’s products are often in black or blue.

This ad was called for its sexist tone and obviously offended many people on the internet. Here’s what a post read:

"Probably the world's 1st ever dishwash liquid"?



"for men of all ages, sizes, and personalities"?



"anti-slip grip for new users trying to slip away from doing dishes"?



Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cwun0HFi1x — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) December 10, 2022

It does not get more sarcy than this. I would congratulate the copy writer(s)! 🤣👌 https://t.co/fGp9EWWVQf — Bong Jo-Hoon 🇮🇳 (@swaruvsky) December 10, 2022

What a brilliant way to troll men who think it's a woman's job to do the dishes! Pity many didn't get the message. Arrey baba it's not a new product fot men. It's saying "ab toh bartan uthhao, dho daalo. Your mardangi won't suffer because of it." https://t.co/x4e3XEgZRH — anuradha sharma (@NuraRadha) December 10, 2022

To the Guy who designed these ads – I am available.. 💁🏻‍♀️😘 https://t.co/t11Ajyikhq — V⚛ (@realweeds_0) December 10, 2022

Apparently dishwash liquid also come with gender https://t.co/VatleJyxYy — DoctorSid (@SidhaantNangia) December 10, 2022

Rocky is a first time dishwasher.

He never bothered helping his mother or his partner.

He now thinks a black coloured dishwashing liquid is saving his fragile masculinity.

Don’t be like Rocky! https://t.co/7yZsbziLBY — Blue Sister (@YeahItshuMe) December 10, 2022

Dark mode makes the dishwash liquid “for men”? 😵‍💫



Btw I can wash dishes without the dark mode 💪🏼 https://t.co/UYPAMyMK6O — JD Singh☀️ (@jaideepsethiya) December 10, 2022

In an Instagram post, Vim addressed a note for men and said:

We aren’t serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!” The text on the post read, ‘’Dear men, it was a joke.

I think trolling seems to be the new marketing strategy now.