Many global companies have witnessed mass layoffs leading people to lose their job and even job security. Amidst this chaos, this viral video of a techie talking savagely about layoffs is so on point.

With a perfect pinch of sarcasm, a content creator named AiyyoShraddha has made some really good points here. She spoke about how bad this feeling is and companies fool us into thinking we’re family. Shraddha also pities HR managers for all the hard work they put up to keep employees happy.

Lastly, she ends the video by saying why she is so calm about this situation.

Have a look:

A laid off techie….this is so funny @AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/uIlVwHeX21 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2023

She has spoken for all. https://t.co/qG4K5QpaJ1 — Idris Mohamed (@Drciiro) January 31, 2023

… she is so good👏… raises some very important points for CEOs to listen to carefully … https://t.co/AnMVC7tPp4 — Vipin Sondhi (@vipin_sondhi) January 31, 2023

Only package no baggage 😄 techie will always have kaam 🙏 https://t.co/ZQitOeHtJ5 — Rishav Kumar (@dearrishav) January 31, 2023

Always lived with this clarity in my head. It is foolish to think otherwise and get carried away by the superfluous niceties. Feel bad for the HR folks of such companies who don't know what they are doing. https://t.co/YyVu5Y9AXT — Naresh Karia (@naresh_karia) January 31, 2023

Watch the full video here:

Sad. Real. Funny. All at the same time!

