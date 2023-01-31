Many global companies have witnessed mass layoffs leading people to lose their job and even job security. Amidst this chaos, this viral video of a techie talking savagely about layoffs is so on point.
With a perfect pinch of sarcasm, a content creator named AiyyoShraddha has made some really good points here. She spoke about how bad this feeling is and companies fool us into thinking we’re family. Shraddha also pities HR managers for all the hard work they put up to keep employees happy.
Lastly, she ends the video by saying why she is so calm about this situation.
Have a look:
Desis think the video is so relatable and we agree. Here’s what they have to say about this:
Watch the full video here:
Sad. Real. Funny. All at the same time!
Read more: Mindful Things To Do In Your 20s So You Don’t Live With Regrets In Your 30s & 40s.